Indian man, woman killed in fall from Yosemite park overlook

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, an unidentified couple gets married at Taft Point in California's Yosemite National Park.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yosemite National Park officials say two people who fell to their deaths from a popular overlook were a man and a woman from India who were living and working in the United States.

Officials said Monday that they were 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and 30-year-old Meenakshi Moorthy. It's not clear what their relationship was.

Park rangers recovered their bodies Thursday from about 800 feet (245 meters) below Taft Point, where visitors can walk to the edge of a vertigo-inducing granite ledge that doesn't have a railing.

Yosemite spokeswoman Jamie Richards didn't respond to phone or email messages requesting further details. She said in a statement that park officials were investigating the deaths and that could take several days.