Incurable illness hits Colorado horse; others may be at risk

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — State officials say a horse in northern Colorado contracted a rare incurable disease called equine infectious anemia, and about 240 other horses may have been exposed to it.

The Greeley Tribune reported Saturday the horse tested positive in late August and was euthanized.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture says it's tracking down the 240 other horses, including about 100 that were sent to 20 other states. Officials didn't list those states.

The department says 37 of the horses were located. It says none tested positive.

State officials say equine infectious anemia can cause fever, weakness, weight loss, an enlarged spleen, anemia, weak pulse and death.

It's most commonly contracted from bloodsucking insects but can be spread by improperly used needles or other equipment.

The department says the disease isn't a threat to humans.

