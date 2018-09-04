Incumbents, fresh faces facing off in Massachusetts primary

BOSTON (AP) — Voters in Massachusetts are deciding who advances to the November general election to run for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House and a slew of other offices.

One of the closest watched contests in Tuesday's primary pits longtime incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano against Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley. If elected, she'd be the first black woman Massachusetts has sent to Congress.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate seeking a second term, faces conservative Springfield minister Scott Lively. Jay Gonzalez and Robert Massie are competing in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Three Republicans are seeking their party's nomination to oppose Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November. Warren is unopposed in the primary.