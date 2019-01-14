Inaugural ceremony set for 3 Indiana statewide officials

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's secretary of state, auditor and treasurer are set to take their oaths for new terms in office.

The ceremony Monday at the Statehouse formally marks the start of four-year terms for Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Auditor Tera Klutz and Treasurer Kelly Mitchell. All three are Republicans who won in the November election for terms that started Jan. 1.

Lawson and Mitchell won bids for second full terms in their offices, while Klutz was on the statewide ballot for the first time after being appointed auditor in early 2014.

Lawson was a state senator from Danville before becoming the state's chief elections officer. Mitchell is a former Cass County commissioner, while Klutz previously was the Allen County auditor.

Democrats haven't held any of the three offices since 1994.