NEW CANAAN—One thing has stuck out in the offseason about St. Luke’s quarterback Michael Hage.

His confidence.

Between playing as a junior last season, and spending the entirety of the offseason working on his craft, Hage and St. Luke’s hope the senior signal-caller is poised for a big year.

What did you learn from last year?

“Last season we had some games where we passed a lot more and some where we ran a lot more, so I’m thankful for going through that and learning how to be a leader and being with three seniors who taught me how to lead and really grow. Coach Thomas taught me what I needed to do to get everyone else going and stop focusing on what I need to do and focus more on the team.”

How has this offseason improved your game?

“Just playing with good players in 7-on-7 and DI players and realizing I can play with anyone. Basically coming out there and being confident in what I can do and my teammates and putting trust in them.”

How was the offseason training?

“It was a lot of work but I like it, it’s what I enjoy doing. It was a lot of training, weight room, field stuff and really just trying improve every aspect of my game this offseason so that senior year can be better than junior year.”

What it’s like playing for Coach Noel Thomas?

“He’s a great guy, he’s always looking out for all of his players and he knows how to motivate when it comes to that and he knows how to get the best out of everyone. He knows how to make you focus off the field too, hes focused on the classes, he really wants what’s best for us. He’s a great guy to be around every day.”

Choosing to play for St. Luke’s?

“I came in middle school from Wilton and I came for smaller classes. I wasn’t a football player at first, I liked basketball, I didn’t play quarterback until ninth grade really. I didn’t really like football that much and then middle school coach Thomas started talking to me and I decided to play in high school and ever since then it became my sport.”

Favorite subject?

“I’d say probably science. I really like physics.”

College plans?

“I’m looking to play football in a Patriot League type school and then my major will probably be business.”

Pregame meal?

“Before the game I usually just eat like a protein bar and then maybe a banana.”

Favorite music?

“I listen to country a lot and a little bit of rap for when I’m working out.”

