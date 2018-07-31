In a first, more women than men apply to Idaho high court

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — For the first time in state history more women have applied for the Idaho Supreme Court than men.

The Idaho Press reports that six women and five men applied for the open spot on the bench, including three women who have been finalists for previous positions on the high court. The winning candidate will replace current Justice Joel Horton, who is set to retire on Dec. 31.

The state currently ranks next-to-last in the nation for the number of women in its judiciary, and just 17 percent of the state's judges are women.

The Idaho Judicial Council will hold public interviews with all the applicants this fall, and then recommend up to four finalists to Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter, who will select the new justice.

___

Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com