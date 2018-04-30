Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — “Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes,” declared Sheri West, founder of the local nonprofit LiveGirl.
West’s agency, in cooperation with the League of Women Voters, hosted a leadership summit Friday afternoon at the New Canaan Nature Center, offering middle school-age girls from around Fairfield County the chance to explore women’s issues and give voice to their opinions.
“It’s an opportunity for these young women to make a difference on key issues that affect women,” said West, with the girls preparing letters to their state legislators on issues including equal pay, sexual harassment, and gun violence.
Along with some high school-age mentors, the girls were joined by several women activists, including Stamford State Rep. Caroline Simmons, D-144, Kate Farrar, executive director of Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund, Jane Eyes, League of Women Voters Connecticut vice president, and Beth Davies, campaign manager for gubernatorial candidate Guy Smith.
“We need more smart young women like you,” Simmons told the group.
“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to make your voices heard,” she said.