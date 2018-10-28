Clockwise from top photo:

Victoria Chavez, aka Wonder Woman, 4, of New Canaan, center, shows off her power moves on the dance floor. Willow Grinberg-Keene, 3, of New Canaan, gets her first Halloween treat of the season. Volunteer Lizzie Roy welcomes costumed kids, including, from left, Alexandra Swift, 3, Joshua Swift, 4, Coco Galli, 4, and Mati Galli, 6, all of New Canaan.