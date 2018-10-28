-
Hoping to warm up the dance floor are, from left, volunteers Anne Jessen, Eve Johansson, and Sydney Haydu, all 14 of New Canaan, at the 6th annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Chloe Dodd, 7, of New Canaan, came in costume to the 6th annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Emma Amaya, 9, of New Canaan, confers with a witch at the 6th annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Tiny dancers include, from left, Grace Glass, Ariana Cucinella and Melina Cucinella, all 5, of New Canaan.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Adults who came in costume to the party, including Kaye O’Riordan, of New Canaan, left, were given a black rose at the sixth annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House last Friday in New Canaan.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
One of three Flashes in the house shows his lightning moves on the dance floor at the 6th annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Kids took part in a Limbo dance at the 6th annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Clockwise from top photo:
Victoria Chavez, aka Wonder Woman, 4, of New Canaan, center, shows off her power moves on the dance floor. Willow Grinberg-Keene, 3, of New Canaan, gets her first Halloween treat of the season. Volunteer Lizzie Roy welcomes costumed kids, including, from left, Alexandra Swift, 3, Joshua Swift, 4, Coco Galli, 4, and Mati Galli, 6, all of New Canaan. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Victoria Chavez, 4, of New Canaan, at center, shows her power on the dance floor.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Willow Grinberg-Keene, 3, of New Canaan, gets her first Halloween treat of the season at the 6th annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — Fun was never so enjoyably frightening than at the sixth annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, hosted by the Recreation Department on Oct. 19.
More than 150 people — children and parents — came out in a colorful collection of costumes for games, treats and a lot of dancing.
“It’s great seeing everyone in costume, and I love seeing the parents get dressed up,” said Claudia Collins, a part-time events coordinator, who originated the idea for New Canaan.
Bill Kapp, assistant recreation director, cherishes offering the chance for families to be together at the ball, thanks in part to the help of various local sponsors who contribute.
“It’s a family event where kids and adults strengthen family unity,” he said, “and strengthen bonds within the community.”