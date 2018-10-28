  • Hoping to warm up the dance floor are, from left, volunteers Anne Jessen, Eve Johansson, and Sydney Haydu, all 14 of New Canaan, at the 6th annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — Fun was never so enjoyably frightening than at the sixth annual Halloween Witches Ball at Waveny House, hosted by the Recreation Department on Oct. 19.

More than 150 people — children and parents — came out in a colorful collection of costumes for games, treats and a lot of dancing.

“It’s great seeing everyone in costume, and I love seeing the parents get dressed up,” said Claudia Collins, a part-time events coordinator, who originated the idea for New Canaan.

Bill Kapp, assistant recreation director, cherishes offering the chance for families to be together at the ball, thanks in part to the help of various local sponsors who contribute.

“It’s a family event where kids and adults strengthen family unity,” he said, “and strengthen bonds within the community.”