  • Claude Bernstein of New Canaan tries some sushi at the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien's Major Donor Reception at the Carriage Barn Art Center, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance

    Claude Bernstein of New Canaan tries some sushi at the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien's Major Donor Reception at the Carriage Barn Art Center, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

    less

    Claude Bernstein of New Canaan tries some sushi at the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien's Major Donor Reception at the Carriage Barn Art Center, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New

    ... more
    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10

Claude Bernstein of New Canaan tries some sushi at the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien's Major Donor Reception at the Carriage Barn Art Center, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

less

Claude Bernstein of New Canaan tries some sushi at the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien's Major Donor Reception at the Carriage Barn Art Center, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in New

... more
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — Honoring the spirit of many mitzvahs, the United Jewish Federation of Greater Stamford, New Canaan and Darien hosted a Major Donor Reception Sunday afternoon at the Carriage Barn Art Center in Waveny Park.

“Today is a gift to acknowledge, to honor and to engage our major donors,” said Diane Sloyer, CEO of the nonprofit, which supports a wide range of Jewish community groups and individuals through education initiatives and social service programs.

Along with a social hour, the event featured a talk from Michelle Rojas-Tal, director of the Israel Fellows Program and central shlicha—a Hebrew word roughly meaning emissary—to Hillel International.