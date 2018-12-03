In Pictures / Tree lighting at Kiwanis Park

The Lou Moreno memorial tree is alight at the Exchange Club's annual Lou Moreno memorial tree lighting ceremony at Kiwanis Park, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. The Lou Moreno memorial tree is alight at the Exchange Club's annual Lou Moreno memorial tree lighting ceremony at Kiwanis Park, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Tree lighting at Kiwanis Park 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The heart of charitable spirit was in the air at the Kiwanis Park for the annual holiday lighting of the memorial Lou Moreno tree.

Holiday carolers from The Studio for Performing Arts and hot chocolate-lovers combined with town officials and the many volunteers of the Exchange Club of New Canaan, which sells trees on the grounds for community causes.

“We’ve done the lighting of the Moreno tree 10, 15 years,” said Keith Richey, event coordinator. “The funds generated support virtually every community organization in New Canaan.”

Around 1,350 trees will be sold this season, with much of the money going to causes that help prevent child abuse.

“Lou Moreno was our first selectman in New Canaan,” said Jim Murray, as well as a former Exchange Club president.

“He’s very well remembered,” he said.