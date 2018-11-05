-
Daniel Mann prepares his makeup for the role of Boniface in The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
New Canaan's Jennifer Prescott, who plays Mrs. Kate Sullen, at The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jessie Lizotte prepares for her role as Dorinda in The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Alex Ledbetter, in character as Bagshot, prepares for a fight scene at The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Laurel Lettieri, who played both A Lady and a Servant character in the show, gets her wig on before The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Liz Friel, light board operator, and Ed Donahue, sound board operator, discuss lighting details at The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Sean Larson, who plays Jack Archer, watches the stage camera at The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Actors practice their battle moves in rehearsal before The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Caroline Brody does her voice exercises on a dark stage before the show at The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jim Chiles, hamming it up as Gloss backstage before The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — Celebrating the smell of greasepaint and the joy of community theater, the Town Players of New Canaan are currently staging an adaptation of “The Beaux’ Stratagem” by George Farquhar.
The Powerhouse Theater itself, which prides decades of history, remains a special place for all involved — patrons and participants alike — and particularly the Runestad family.
“I’ve been on this stage since I was 6 years old,” said Deborah Runestad, who serves as costume designer in the current production.
A native of New Canaan, the former Deborah Shields — whose mother Kae Shields was a well-known acting teacher in town — met her husband, another New Canaan native and director of the current production, Kyle Runestad, through various productions.
“It’s a group of people who do this because they love doing it,” he said, “and that’s what makes it special to me.”
“And that love is passed down.”