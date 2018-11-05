  • Daniel Mann prepares his makeup for the role of Boniface in The Town Players of New Canaan performance of "The Beaux Stratagem," Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — Celebrating the smell of greasepaint and the joy of community theater, the Town Players of New Canaan are currently staging an adaptation of “The Beaux’ Stratagem” by George Farquhar.

The Powerhouse Theater itself, which prides decades of history, remains a special place for all involved — patrons and participants alike — and particularly the Runestad family.

“I’ve been on this stage since I was 6 years old,” said Deborah Runestad, who serves as costume designer in the current production.

A native of New Canaan, the former Deborah Shields — whose mother Kae Shields was a well-known acting teacher in town — met her husband, another New Canaan native and director of the current production, Kyle Runestad, through various productions.

“It’s a group of people who do this because they love doing it,” he said, “and that’s what makes it special to me.”

“And that love is passed down.”