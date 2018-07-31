Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Actors listen to some last-minute words from their director, Joel Fenster, before the show at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Actor Bob Filipowich gets major help from his dresser, Leslie Andrews, with 27 seperate costumes changes, at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Actor Bob Filipowich, left, lends a hand to actor Rick Haylon at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Making the tech effects run right are, from left, Ed Donahue, Patrick Kiley, and Patrick DeBlasi, at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Actor Gillian Holt Bailey gives close attention to detail before the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Director Joel Fenster lends a hand to the cuff of actor Rick Haylon at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Actors Jonathan Jacobson, who plays the famous detective, and Gillian Holt Bailey, at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Rick Haylon potrays Dr. Watson in the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Co-president Sheila Toner does some last-minute repair to one of 60 costumes at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Dresser Terry LeBel stands by some of the various costumes she'll have to help actors with at the performance of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery," by The Town Players of New Canaan at the Powerhouse Theater in Waveny Park, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
NEW CANAAN — There may actually be even more going on behind the curtain at The New Canaan Town Players’ latest production at the Powerhouse Theater, than what’s in front of it.
“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” being performed by the local ensemble through Aug. 11, features a multitude of super-fast wardrobe and wig changes, but for only five actors, requiring four dedicated dressers to help them with 60 different costumes.
“It’s been quite an experience,” said Marcia Vinci, producer and NCTP co-president. “It’s probably one of the most technically involved shows the Town Players have ever done,” with around 200 different light and sound cues to contend with as well.
The comedy piece, written by Ken Ludwig and directed here by Joel Fenster, involves Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective and his ever-present partner Dr. Watson.