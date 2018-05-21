Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close

Image 1 of 10 Parents watch Alice Tatum, 4, of New Canaan, warm up for the race at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. Parents watch Alice Tatum, 4, of New Canaan, warm up for the race at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 10 Hailey Tobin, 8, of New Canaan, poses for painting at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. Hailey Tobin, 8, of New Canaan, poses for painting at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 10 Julie Toal of New Canaan, a volunteer, and her son Connor, 2, help prepare for the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less Julie Toal of New Canaan, a volunteer, and her son Connor, 2, help prepare for the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 10 Volunteer Lauren Scherr of New Canaan reminds runners to stand behind the black line at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less Volunteer Lauren Scherr of New Canaan reminds runners to stand behind the black line at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 10 Maia Sapanski, president, left, welcomes, from left, Gracie Hancock, 5, of New Canaan, Grace Stiefel, 5, of Stamford, and her mom, Ruth, to the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less Maia Sapanski, president, left, welcomes, from left, Gracie Hancock, 5, of New Canaan, Grace Stiefel, 5, of Stamford, and her mom, Ruth, to the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 10 Mike McDonough of New Canaan and his son Patrick, 3, practice some stretching at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less Mike McDonough of New Canaan and his son Patrick, 3, practice some stretching at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 10 Patrick McDonough, 3, of New Canaan, is out in front among the pre-kindergarten kids' race at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less Patrick McDonough, 3, of New Canaan, is out in front among the pre-kindergarten kids' race at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 8 of 10 And the race is on at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. And the race is on at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 9 of 10 Serious faces circle the track at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. Serious faces circle the track at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media