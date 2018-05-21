Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Parents watch Alice Tatum, 4, of New Canaan, warm up for the race at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Hailey Tobin, 8, of New Canaan, poses for painting at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Julie Toal of New Canaan, a volunteer, and her son Connor, 2, help prepare for the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Volunteer Lauren Scherr of New Canaan reminds runners to stand behind the black line at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Maia Sapanski, president, left, welcomes, from left, Gracie Hancock, 5, of New Canaan, Grace Stiefel, 5, of Stamford, and her mom, Ruth, to the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Mike McDonough of New Canaan and his son Patrick, 3, practice some stretching at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Patrick McDonough, 3, of New Canaan, is out in front among the pre-kindergarten kids' race at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
And the race is on at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Serious faces circle the track at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
The Amazing Andy brings some magic to the kids at the Young Women's League of New Canaan's second annual Little Ram Fun Run, Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Saxe Middle School in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — It may have simply felt like a joy-filled time at Saxe Middle School Saturday afternoon, but the kids who participated in the Little Rams Fun Run also won a lesson in the fun of giving.
“It’s starting the conversation young to give back to your community, that any age is able to give back,” explained Maia Sapanski, president of the Young Women’s League of New Canaan, which organized the event for the second year in a row.
More than $13,000 was collected by 200 participating kids between the ages of two and 10. Money raised was earmarked for either nonprofit home Elder House or Malta House.
“The kids choose who they’re funding for,” Sapanski said.
Along with the races by age group, kids also enjoyed games, face painting and a magic show.