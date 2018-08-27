  • Britt Gardella of New Canaan, who graduated the high school in 2012 and organized the event in memory of her late mother, talks logistics at the first-ever "Unite to Fight 5K" in support of the nonprofit Filling in the Blanks at New Canaan High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance
    Britt Gardella of New Canaan, who graduated the high school in 2012 and organized the event in memory of her late mother, talks logistics at the first-ever "Unite to Fight 5K" in support of the nonprofit Filling in the Blanks at New Canaan High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
    Britt Gardella of New Canaan, who graduated the high school in 2012 and organized the event in memory of her late mother, talks logistics at the first-ever "Unite to Fight 5K" in support of the nonprofit ... more
    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10
Britt Gardella of New Canaan, who graduated the high school in 2012 and organized the event in memory of her late mother, talks logistics at the first-ever "Unite to Fight 5K" in support of the nonprofit Filling in the Blanks at New Canaan High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Britt Gardella of New Canaan, who graduated the high school in 2012 and organized the event in memory of her late mother, talks logistics at the first-ever "Unite to Fight 5K" in support of the nonprofit ... more
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — Celebrating the memory her late mother—Kristen Ruth—a local kindergarten teacher—this young New Canaan woman inspired a band of people to come out running for a good cause.

Local charity Filling in the Blanks, which targets childhood hunger, held its first-ever “Unite to Fight” 5K race event at New Canaan High School Sunday morning, organized by Britt Gardella, who graduated the school in 2012.

“Children were a huge passion for her,” Gardella said of her mother, which prompted the idea to work with the charity.

“I wanted to do something that honored her,” she said.

More than $13,000 was raised by the event, which drew over 150 people, including a number of kids who ran a short fun run before the main event.