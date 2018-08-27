In Pictures / New Canaan runs in honor of late mother for a good cause

Britt Gardella of New Canaan, who graduated the high school in 2012 and organized the event in memory of her late mother, talks logistics at the first-ever "Unite to Fight 5K" in support of the nonprofit Filling in the Blanks at New Canaan High School, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less Britt Gardella of New Canaan, who graduated the high school in 2012 and organized the event in memory of her late mother, talks logistics at the first-ever "Unite to Fight 5K" in support of the nonprofit ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — Celebrating the memory her late mother—Kristen Ruth—a local kindergarten teacher—this young New Canaan woman inspired a band of people to come out running for a good cause.

Local charity Filling in the Blanks, which targets childhood hunger, held its first-ever “Unite to Fight” 5K race event at New Canaan High School Sunday morning, organized by Britt Gardella, who graduated the school in 2012.

“Children were a huge passion for her,” Gardella said of her mother, which prompted the idea to work with the charity.

“I wanted to do something that honored her,” she said.

More than $13,000 was raised by the event, which drew over 150 people, including a number of kids who ran a short fun run before the main event.