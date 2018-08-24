  • Anna Makar, 4, of New Canaan, stops for a drink at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance
NEW CANAAN — The town never tasted as delicious as it did Thursday evening, when the Chamber of Commerce hosted its eighth annual Taste of the Town Stroll.

Co-sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway and Walter Stewart’s market, the evening afforded people the chance to visit some merchants around downtown for a little snack treat, enjoy music in various locations, and help contribute to the New Canaan Food Pantry.

“We describe this night as a triple win,” explained Laura Budd, chamber marketing associate, with donations helping to feed local families.

“The strollers also get a night of fun,” she said, “and the stores get to meet a lot of new perspective customers.”

Budd said last year more than 400 people showed up to claim a map that earmarked the dozen or so participating businesses, and more were expected this time.

After people circled town to taste the offerings, they entered a raffle featuring a wide range of prizes from two dozen local businesses.