Anna Makar, 4, of New Canaan, stops for a drink at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.

Anna Makar, 4, of New Canaan, stops for a drink at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media