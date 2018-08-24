-
Anna Makar, 4, of New Canaan, stops for a drink at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Clara Hunter, 9, of New Canaan, tries a bite at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Dawn Doak of New Canaan and her twin daughters, Charlotte, center, and Matilda, 9, sample some food at Cava during the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Heather Gaudio, who runs the Elm Street gallery that bears her name, checks off people's maps for them at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Glaudys Marin and her daughter, Jade, 12, whose husband, Rafael, owns La Pescaderia, serve up bites at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jessica Cohen, 5, of New Canaan, samples some candy at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Kathryn Crum, left, and Johnna Todaro, of New Canaan, learn about the samples from Neil Grassie, whose wife, Morag, owns Ally Bally Bee, during the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Studious volunteers from New Canaan checking the dates on donated products are, from left, Lily Magliacano, 12, Bridget Keogh, 15, Tema Wagner, 12, and Belle Dunlap, 14, at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Raisa Kendall of Weston tries a sample from Organika, which will be opening soon at the corner of Main Street and East Avenue, at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Robin Fletcher, left, and Lauren Mottley, of New Canaan, check out which location to hit first at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Anna Makar, 4, of New Canaan, stops for a drink at the Taste of the Town Stroll, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in downtown New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — The town never tasted as delicious as it did Thursday evening, when the Chamber of Commerce hosted its eighth annual Taste of the Town Stroll.
Co-sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway and Walter Stewart’s market, the evening afforded people the chance to visit some merchants around downtown for a little snack treat, enjoy music in various locations, and help contribute to the New Canaan Food Pantry.
“We describe this night as a triple win,” explained Laura Budd, chamber marketing associate, with donations helping to feed local families.
“The strollers also get a night of fun,” she said, “and the stores get to meet a lot of new perspective customers.”
Budd said last year more than 400 people showed up to claim a map that earmarked the dozen or so participating businesses, and more were expected this time.
After people circled town to taste the offerings, they entered a raffle featuring a wide range of prizes from two dozen local businesses.