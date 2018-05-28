Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close

Annabelle Martin, 5, of New Canaan, in decorative clothes at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

Infantryman Aquim Elliott of Bridgeport arrives at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

Ben Stutes, 9, of New Canaan, practices some flag waving at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

Eva Alexander, 9, of New Canaan, organizes posters for the parade at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

Gwen Runestad, 6, of Wilton, gets into the spirit at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

Veteran Jim Dacosta of New Canaan enjoys his regular spot along the parade route on Oenoke Road at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

Marty McLaughlin of New Canaan helps fill a wheelbarrow with 5,000 miniature flags to giveaway from the Exchange Club of New Canaan at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

Michael Pitts of New Canaan and his daughter Naomi, 9, get the flag ready for the Y Princess float at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

World War II veterans Ted Ogonea of Stamford, left, and Frank Gallo of New Canaan, were among those in attendance at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.