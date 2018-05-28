Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Annabelle Martin, 5, of New Canaan, in decorative clothes at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Infantryman Aquim Elliott of Bridgeport arrives at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ben Stutes, 9, of New Canaan, practices some flag waving at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Eva Alexander, 9, of New Canaan, organizes posters for the parade at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Gwen Runestad, 6, of Wilton, gets into the spirit at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Veteran Jim Dacosta of New Canaan enjoys his regular spot along the parade route on Oenoke Road at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Marty McLaughlin of New Canaan helps fill a wheelbarrow with 5,000 miniature flags to giveaway from the Exchange Club of New Canaan at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Michael Pitts of New Canaan and his daughter Naomi, 9, get the flag ready for the Y Princess float at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
World War II veterans Ted Ogonea of Stamford, left, and Frank Gallo of New Canaan, were among those in attendance at the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Zoe Caceres, 7, of New Canaan, practices a song before the Memorial Day celebration, Monday, May 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — Whether they were representing one of the dozens of groups that marched, or spectators along the parade route, Monday morning’s Memorial Day parade was a fun, spirited and sometimes soulful event for all involved.

“This is a celebration of American,” said Marty McLaughlin of New Canaan, “of what this country is all about, and we can never forget.”

As part of the Exchange Club of New Canaan, McLaughlin helped hand out 5,000 miniature flags, which found their way waving along the parade route, as well as into the hands of the hundreds of marchers who began the trek from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Oenoke Road.

“We’ve been doing this over 60 years,” he said.

“Today we recognize and remember the people who kept this country strong and kept us safe,” he said.