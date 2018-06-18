Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10
Adam Sabo, 12, of New Canaan, wears a shirt in the spirit of the holiday at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Adam Sabo, 12, of New Canaan, wears a shirt in the spirit of the holiday at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 10
Kids watch Daniel Sabo, 9, of New Canaan, heat thermographic artwork at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Kids watch Daniel Sabo, 9, of New Canaan, heat thermographic artwork at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 10
Eleanor Clarke, 8, of New Canaan, works on her project at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Eleanor Clarke, 8, of New Canaan, works on her project at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 10
Laura Miller, digital services librarian, programs the Cri-cut machine at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Laura Miller, digital services librarian, programs the Cri-cut machine at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 10
Maya Liu, 9, of New Canaan, examines her glue pen at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Maya Liu, 9, of New Canaan, examines her glue pen at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 10
The Maker Lab was a busy spot at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
The Maker Lab was a busy spot at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 10
Ripley Chu, 9, of New Canaan, focuses on her project at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Ripley Chu, 9, of New Canaan, focuses on her project at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 10
Robert Sabo of New Canaan and his son, Daniel, 9, examine a stamp at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Robert Sabo of New Canaan and his son, Daniel, 9, examine a stamp at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 10
Sukhani Saras, 8, and his sister, Siya, 10, of New Canaan, watch the Cri-cut machine in operation at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Sukhani Saras, 8, and his sister, Siya, 10, of New Canaan, watch the Cri-cut machine in operation at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 10
Kids used powdered ink and heat to create thermographic images at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Kids used powdered ink and heat to create thermographic images at the Father's Day tie-making workshop at New Canaan Library on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — “The library has so much stuff to do,” commented Adam Sabo, 12, of New Canaan. Saturday afternoon’s Father’s Day craft event confirmed it.

Kids enjoyed crafted tie-shaped bookmarks at The New Canaan Library’s Maker Lab.

“It’s really a great opportunity to come and use the Maker Lab,” said Laura Miller, digital services librarian.

She guided participants through a range of assembly techniques, including the use of thermography.

“They’re getting to explore the equipment we have, but also making something for somebody they love,” Miller said.