In Pictures / New Canaan Holiday Stroll

Maxwell Scheler, 4, of New Canaan, talks with the Big Man at the Chamber of Commerce's Holiday Stroll downtown, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

NEW CANAAN — Starting the holiday shopping season off right, the New Canaan Chamber of Commerce once again hosted the annual Holiday Stroll down on and around Elm Street on Saturday afternoon.

“This is the 14th year,” said Chamber president Tucker Murphy, noting that the Norman Rockwell-like quality of New Canaan’s downtown demands events like this come holiday season.

Performing from the Norwalk Symphony provided music, while visitors enjoyed a brisk afternoon shopping and — over at Houlihan Lawrence realty — stopping in to pay a visit to Santa Claus.

“It makes people proud to live here,” Murphy said of the event. “It makes people want to live here and it makes people want to visit here.”