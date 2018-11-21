In Pictures / New Canaan Artisans party

Lynn Carmichael, left, and Julie Williamson, both of New Canaan, discuss a purchase at the preview party for the New Canaan Artisans’ annual Holiday Boutique, hosted at the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan on Nov. 16. less Lynn Carmichael, left, and Julie Williamson, both of New Canaan, discuss a purchase at the preview party for the New Canaan Artisans’ annual Holiday Boutique, hosted at the Roger Sherman Inn in New Canaan on ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / New Canaan Artisans party 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The holiday spirit came early to town when the New Canaan Artisans held a preview party for their Holiday Boutique at Roger Sherman Inn last Friday.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds go to different charities in town,” said inn owner Nes Jaffre, who is also a member of the creative-minded philanthropic group, which has roots dating back to 1930.

Artisans crafted everything from ornaments and special holiday tokens, to baked goods and a bevvy of knitted and crocheted items.

“Every penny goes to another organization,” said treasuer Sue Scannell. Close to $30,000 was collected last year and dispersed among some 20 charities.

“I like the fact that we’re raising money and everything we make we give away,” she said.