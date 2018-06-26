Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/10

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 10
Anan Vishnubhatta, 5, of Stamford, stands ready with a tent pole at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Anan Vishnubhatta, 5, of Stamford, stands ready with a tent pole at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 10
At seven months of age, Callen Briggs of Stamford was the youngest camper at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
At seven months of age, Callen Briggs of Stamford was the youngest camper at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 10
Waiting girl Claire Ruby, 7, of Hamden, waits for her folks to finish setting up the tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Waiting girl Claire Ruby, 7, of Hamden, waits for her folks to finish setting up the tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 10
Cullen Wexler, 3, of New Canaan, helps pound in a tent stake at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Cullen Wexler, 3, of New Canaan, helps pound in a tent stake at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 10
Kento Yasuhara of Guilford and his son, Caito, 4, prepare the tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Kento Yasuhara of Guilford and his son, Caito, 4, prepare the tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 10
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 10
Lauren and Scott Briggs of Stamford set up their tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Lauren and Scott Briggs of Stamford set up their tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 10
Marin Fleischmann, 6, right, of New Canaan, and her sister, Paloma, 4, load some of the essentials into the tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Marin Fleischmann, 6, right, of New Canaan, and her sister, Paloma, 4, load some of the essentials into the tent at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New ... more
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 10
Despite some drizzle, it was a great day for the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Despite some drizzle, it was a great day for the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 10
Stefanos Kromidas, 6, of New Canaan, shares about the special multi-tool he brought camping at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Stefanos Kromidas, 6, of New Canaan, shares about the special multi-tool he brought camping at the Great American Campout at the New Canaan Nature Center, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — Celebrating Saturday night’s nationwide nature happening, the New Canaan Nature Center took part by hosting its annual Great American Campout.

While the weather looked tenuous for a period, the event was a big success. More than a dozen families pitched their tents in the big field, later enjoying a campfire complete with s’mores and a nighttime nature walk.

“We’ve been participating for like 11 years now,” Michelle Hips, director of community engagement, said of the event started by the National Wildlife Federation.

“Families get to be together outside,” she said. “And for a lot of families that come to this event, it’s their first time camping.”