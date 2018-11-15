In Pictures / Jump for Joy gala

Above, members of the teen leadership program pose for a picture at the “Jump for Joy” gala for the New Canaan Mounted Troop on Nov. 10 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. Above, members of the teen leadership program pose for a picture at the “Jump for Joy” gala for the New Canaan Mounted Troop on Nov. 10 at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Jump for Joy gala 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — For the fourth year in a row, supporters of the New Canaan Mounted Troop had something to celebrate Saturday night when they attended the Jump for Joy gala at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien.

“This is our third year here,” said Diane Roth, a board member who co-chaired the event, noting it was the 79th anniversary of the organization.

“They do two things,” she said. “They do a huge therapeutic riding program ... and then they do a leadership program.”

Young members of the troop were there helping with a silent auction for an evening that included music, dinner and more than 200 people socializing.

“It’s just fun,” Roth said. “It’s a way of thanking people, having fun and raising the money we need to close the gap.”