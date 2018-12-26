In Pictures / Hundreds join in caroling at God’s Acre

The Carlson family, of New Canaan, took part with hundreds of others at the annual community Christmas caroling at God’s Acre on Monday in New Canaan. The Carlson family, of New Canaan, took part with hundreds of others at the annual community Christmas caroling at God’s Acre on Monday in New Canaan. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Hundreds join in caroling at God’s Acre 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — The voice of over a thousand people filled God’s Acre on Monday night, proving that a century-old tradition is still going strong.

“To me, this is the epitome of what a small town community should be, to gather and sing Christmas carols,” said Scott Gress, who helped form the God’s Acre Christmas Caroling Foundation to attend to the organizational details of the annual event.

Following various church services in the area, a swarm of New Canaanites arrived to fill a closed-off Park Street and surrounding areas. A stage set before the lighted Christmas tree featured a small band that accompanied the voices of many hundreds of holiday celebrants, who ran through various favorites.

“It’s doesn’t get any better,” Gress said.