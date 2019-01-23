In Pictures / Hack-A-Thon at St. Luke’s

Akhil Polaki, 10, of Darien, focuses on his project at the 5th annual Hack-a-Thon at St. Luke's School, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in New Canaan, Conn. Left, Claire Watson, 15, of New Canaan, works on her project at the 5th annual Hack-a-Thon at St. Luke's School.

NEW CANAAN — New ideas and the opportunities to explore them were at the heart of Saturday’s fifth annual Hack-a-Thon at St. Luke’s School.

While fears of stormy weather thwarted the planned overnight program, 54 students in grades five through 12 took part in a competitive challenge to explore new ideas in technology and engineering.

“They’re really just time and space to dive into new things,” said designLab director Michael Mitchell of “hack-a-thons,” noting that similar events are held at colleges and in corporate America.

Teachers and mentors from the community were also on hand to help students develop ideas, which included electric skateboards, motorized bicycles and more.