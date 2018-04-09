Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ian Lanning, 8, of New Canaan, concentrates on building at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ian Lanning, 8, of New Canaan, at center, and Teddy Whelen, 3, of New Canaan, watch his mom Jen Whelen pretend to drum on a project she made at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Lua Gaspar, 6, of New Canaan, and her mom, Jennifer, work together at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jerri Sibboni, 13, of New Canaan, and her brother Reuben, 7, measure the height of their construction at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Reuben Sibboni, 7, of New Canaan, and his sister, Jerri, 13, work on a project together at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
John Whelen of New Canaan watches his son, Henry, 6, work at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Lua Gaspar, 6, of New Canaan, watches the marshmallow she just catapulted fly away at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Noah Epstein, 7, left, of New Canaan, and his twin brother, Ari, work on floating some marshmallows at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Aided by her son, Noah, 7, Samantha Epstein of New Canaan constructs a project at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Teddy Whelen, 3, of New Canaan, samples a "Peep" at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — Demonstrating a literal taste for innovation, New Canaan Library hosted a Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge Saturday morning.

Owing to great post-Easter sale prices on marshmallow chicks—or “Peeps”—Laura Miller, technology education specialist for the library, thought this would be a good chance to do some related projects.

“There’s a lot of marshmallow challenges on the internet,” she said.

Different activities included construction projects and building a small catapult to launch a baby marshmallow.