Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ian Lanning, 8, of New Canaan, concentrates on building at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Ian Lanning, 8, of New Canaan, concentrates on building at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ian Lanning, 8, of New Canaan, at center, and Teddy Whelen, 3, of New Canaan, watch his mom Jen Whelen pretend to drum on a project she made at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Ian Lanning, 8, of New Canaan, at center, and Teddy Whelen, 3, of New Canaan, watch his mom Jen Whelen pretend to drum on a project she made at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, ... more
Lua Gaspar, 6, of New Canaan, and her mom, Jennifer, work together at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Lua Gaspar, 6, of New Canaan, and her mom, Jennifer, work together at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jerri Sibboni, 13, of New Canaan, and her brother Reuben, 7, measure the height of their construction at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jerri Sibboni, 13, of New Canaan, and her brother Reuben, 7, measure the height of their construction at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, ... more
Reuben Sibboni, 7, of New Canaan, and his sister, Jerri, 13, work on a project together at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Reuben Sibboni, 7, of New Canaan, and his sister, Jerri, 13, work on a project together at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
John Whelen of New Canaan watches his son, Henry, 6, work at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
John Whelen of New Canaan watches his son, Henry, 6, work at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Lua Gaspar, 6, of New Canaan, watches the marshmallow she just catapulted fly away at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Lua Gaspar, 6, of New Canaan, watches the marshmallow she just catapulted fly away at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Noah Epstein, 7, left, of New Canaan, and his twin brother, Ari, work on floating some marshmallows at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Noah Epstein, 7, left, of New Canaan, and his twin brother, Ari, work on floating some marshmallows at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Aided by her son, Noah, 7, Samantha Epstein of New Canaan constructs a project at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Aided by her son, Noah, 7, Samantha Epstein of New Canaan constructs a project at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Teddy Whelen, 3, of New Canaan, samples a "Peep" at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Teddy Whelen, 3, of New Canaan, samples a "Peep" at the Drop-In Marshmallow Challenge at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, April 7, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media