Abigail Kim, 4, of New Canaan, revs up for a ride at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Bailey Boardman, 18 months, of New Canaan, takes a popcorn break at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Berkley Parks, 8, of New Canaan, smiles to her father before embarking on "Let's Go Swinging" at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Cam Collingham, 4, of New Canaan, digs in to the cotton candy at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Carny Connie Munro watches Sebastian Namjoo, 6, right, of New Canaan, and his brother, Dylan, 4, score at a basketball game at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Daughter Nora, 1, in tow, Diana Takach of New Canaan waves to another of her kids at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
The smiling faces of the dragon riders roll past at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Fun, festivity and lots of vibrant colors were to be seen at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Jen Kennedy of New Canaan and her daughter, Maeve, 3, are tall enough to ride the Dragon Wagon at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Twirling tea cups were among the rides at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
NEW CANAAN — It was a perfect Friday evening for games, rides and a key fundraiser for the New Canaan Nature Center, which hosted its annual Fall Fair this weekend.
“We’re excited to have our Rainbow Amusement back for their second year at our new and improved Fall Fair,” said Bill Flynn, executive director.
Turnout was steady and strong the first night, though worries about Saturday’s weather kept things a little cautious in the morning.
Along with carnival rides and games, there were various craft activities, including face painting, pumpkin crafts and a mini maze.
“It’s an important fundraiser for us,” Flynn said, “and we’re just appreciative of all the community support.”