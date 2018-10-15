  • Abigail Kim, 4, of New Canaan, revs up for a ride at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance

    Abigail Kim, 4, of New Canaan, revs up for a ride at the New Canaan Nature Center's Fall Fair, Friday evening, Oct. 12, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — It was a perfect Friday evening for games, rides and a key fundraiser for the New Canaan Nature Center, which hosted its annual Fall Fair this weekend.

“We’re excited to have our Rainbow Amusement back for their second year at our new and improved Fall Fair,” said Bill Flynn, executive director.

Turnout was steady and strong the first night, though worries about Saturday’s weather kept things a little cautious in the morning.

Along with carnival rides and games, there were various craft activities, including face painting, pumpkin crafts and a mini maze.

“It’s an important fundraiser for us,” Flynn said, “and we’re just appreciative of all the community support.”