Alexandra Koletsos of Gazy Bros. Farm in Oxford gets things ready in the rain for the start of the sale at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Eve Martin of Darien checks out some tomatoes at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Gina Federico of Riverbank Farm in Roxbury weighs produce in the back of the truck at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Longtime New Canaan resident Jeannie Hart is pleased with her bouquet at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Regular Jimmy Baker of Darien makes his weekly berry purchase from Jesse Teveris of Woodland Farm of South Glastonbury at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Getting dripped on by the rain, Kate Johnson of Darien pays for her purchase at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Leigh DeMarco of Stamford gathers some ears of corn at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Sarah Tamm, owner of the Westport-based Ivy's Gourmet Granola, minds her store at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Scott Eidens of Stamford and his son Michael, 2, came prepared for rain at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Many customers were under cover due to heavy rain at the weekly New Canaan Farmers' Market, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
NEW CANAAN — And the rain, rain, rain came down, down, down, but the vendors kept on selling.

Saturday’s weekly Farmers’ Market was a damp affair, but participants muddled through with as much sunshiny spirit as they could muster.

“You get rainy day customers,” said Dominic Gazy, fourth generation farmer with Gazy Bros. Farm in Oxford, which is celebrating its 100th year in continuous operation.

“You get the diehards,” he said. “And there’s extra parking on rainy days.”

While business will likely be half of what it is on a clear day, Gazy chooses to look at the glass as half full. “It’s better than nothing,” he said.

Fortunately, too, some customers brought positive attitudes to the market as well.

“It’s not easy for you all today,” one customer told a vendor. “I appreciate you being here.”