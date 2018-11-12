-
Angela Meng, 4, of New Canaan, mixes the batter while David Fleming, 3, of Norwalk, waits his turn at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Renan Shvil of Fiddleheads Cooking Studio of Mt. Kisco, N.Y., reads to the group at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
The first batch of pumpkin bread comes out of the oven at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Levi Campbell, 4, of New Canaan, samples the pumpkin bread at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Charlie Mattern, 4, of New Canaan, stirs the mixture at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Alexa Thomson, 4, of New Canaan, adds pumpkin to the mix at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
The Twichell children of New Canaan sample the pumpkin bread at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Listening to directions are, from left, Ellie Boyce, 3, Alexa Thomson, 4, and Sadie Newton, 4, all of New Canaan, at the Cooking for Kids! class at the New Canaan Library, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
NEW CANAAN — “I believe kids should be cooking more and appreciating food more,” said Renana Shvil, owner of Fiddleheads Cooking Studio of Mt. Kisco, N.Y.
That’s why Shvil was once again invited to lead the Cooking with Kids class for preschoolers at New Canaan Library on Friday morning. A dozen kids got a chance to help make pumpkin bread, learn about ingredients, measuring and mixing, and enjoyed a story reading before tasting the result of their work.
“We’ve had her come multiple times and she’s always extremely popular,” said Cheryl Capitani, manager of family services.
“It’s fun engagement making things together,” she said, “as well as a hands-on lifelong learning opportunity.”