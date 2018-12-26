In Pictures / Christmas pageant at First Presbyterian Church

The three Wise Men and ensemble at The First Presbyterian Church of New Canaan's annual Children's Pageant, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.

NEW CANAAN — Church services have rarely been as fun and theatrical as the annual Children’s Pageant at First Presbyterian Church was on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a beautiful story,” said the Rev. Chris Tate, the parish associate who directed the very pageant he appeared in as a child. “It’s a unique story, one that holds up really well year after year.”

Around 25 kids took part in the production, ranging in age from 3 up to 18.

“He does a great job,” the Rev. Kibbie Laird said. “It’s really special.”