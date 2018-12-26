https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/In-Pictures-Christmas-pageant-at-First-13491259.php
In Pictures / Christmas pageant at First Presbyterian Church
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — Church services have rarely been as fun and theatrical as the annual Children’s Pageant at First Presbyterian Church was on Christmas Eve.
“It’s a beautiful story,” said the Rev. Chris Tate, the parish associate who directed the very pageant he appeared in as a child. “It’s a unique story, one that holds up really well year after year.”
Around 25 kids took part in the production, ranging in age from 3 up to 18.
“He does a great job,” the Rev. Kibbie Laird said. “It’s really special.”
