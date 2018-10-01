  • Bailey Stewart of New Canaan, left, talks with friend First Selectman Kevin Moynihan at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance

NEW CANAAN — A perfect evening for picnicking at Waveny Park was also a perfect way to support it with Saturday’s third annual Tailgate Party.

“Imagine what New Canaan would be like without Waveny Park?” said Scott Gress, who was instrumental in the creation of the event that invited around 200 people to bring their best food forthwith for a communal fundraiser sponsored by the Waveny Park Conservancy.

Along with a live band, there was also an enormous screen TV featuring some of the better college football of the day.

“This is part of our fundraising efforts,” said Brock Saxe, chairman of the event, explaining that while the town is pivotal in helping care for the park, there are still items that need funding as part of a Waveny Master Plan.

“The town has done an outstanding job of taking care of the park from the access road north,” Gress said, “but the only one that’s been working on the park from the access road south is Mother Nature, and it needs help.”