In Pictures / Celebrating Waveny with a tailgate

Bailey Stewart of New Canaan, left, talks with friend First Selectman Kevin Moynihan at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Bailey Stewart of New Canaan, left, talks with friend First Selectman Kevin Moynihan at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Natasha Otero of New Canaan and her husband, Brian, set up for the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Natasha Otero of New Canaan and her husband, Brian, set up for the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Chris Schipper of New Canaan goes green at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Chris Schipper of New Canaan goes green at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

The Herdeg family of New Canaan assembles some serious decorations at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. The Herdeg family of New Canaan assembles some serious decorations at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Jennifer Anderson of Fairfield, who was in town for her 25th reunion for New Canaan High School, sets up for the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Jennifer Anderson of Fairfield, who was in town for her 25th reunion for New Canaan High School, sets up for the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Mary Cuoco, left, and Louise Havens, both of New Canaan, get down to some serious "Glamping" at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Mary Cuoco, left, and Louise Havens, both of New Canaan, get down to some serious "Glamping" at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Nancy Bemis of New Canaan puts out a little autumnal decoration at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Nancy Bemis of New Canaan puts out a little autumnal decoration at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Ned Colclough of New Canaan and his son, Bert, 3, listen to some live music at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Ned Colclough of New Canaan and his son, Bert, 3, listen to some live music at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Former First Selectman Rob Mallozzi, left, talks food with current Second Selectman Nick Williams at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Former First Selectman Rob Mallozzi, left, talks food with current Second Selectman Nick Williams at the 3rd annual Tailgate Party at Waveny Park, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media



















Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close In Pictures / Celebrating Waveny with a tailgate 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

NEW CANAAN — A perfect evening for picnicking at Waveny Park was also a perfect way to support it with Saturday’s third annual Tailgate Party.

“Imagine what New Canaan would be like without Waveny Park?” said Scott Gress, who was instrumental in the creation of the event that invited around 200 people to bring their best food forthwith for a communal fundraiser sponsored by the Waveny Park Conservancy.

Along with a live band, there was also an enormous screen TV featuring some of the better college football of the day.

“This is part of our fundraising efforts,” said Brock Saxe, chairman of the event, explaining that while the town is pivotal in helping care for the park, there are still items that need funding as part of a Waveny Master Plan.

“The town has done an outstanding job of taking care of the park from the access road north,” Gress said, “but the only one that’s been working on the park from the access road south is Mother Nature, and it needs help.”