Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1of/54

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 2 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 3 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 5 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 7 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 9 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 10 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 11 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 12 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 13 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 14 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 15 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 16 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 17 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 18 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 19 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 20 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 21 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 22 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 23 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 24 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 25 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 26 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 27 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 28 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 29 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 30 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 31 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 32 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 33 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 34 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 35 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 36 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 37 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 38 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 39 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 40 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 41 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 42 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 43 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 44 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 45 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 46 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 47 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 48 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 49 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 50 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 51 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 52 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 53 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 54 of 54
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, 2018 in downtown New Canaan Conn. less
Caffeine and Carburetors 2018 Season Opener including Strada Italiana, The best of Italy on Elm. Thousands enjoyed a morning viewing beautiful cars during the first gathering of the season on Sunday April 22, ... more
Photo: Alex Von Kleydorff / Hearst Connecticut Media