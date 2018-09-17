-
Bill Gordon of Stamford grabs a shot of this Austin Healey at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Bill Trench of S. Salem, N.Y., left, and Duncan Irving of Woodbury, who grew up in New Canaan together, talk car details at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Brendan Hayes of New Canaan and his sons, William, 11, and James, 7, take a closer look at this old Cadillac at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Casey O'Neill of New Canaan stands near his 1968 Mustang, which he turned into a literal Spidey-mobile at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Volunteer Christine Poteroba brings a smile and a balloon to Hunter Fewster, 7, of New Canaan at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Jerry Lachs of White Plains, N.Y., arrives in his '53 MG at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Naomi McDonough, 7, of New Canaan, finds her interest equal parts cars and balloons at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
A lot dedicated to Porsche lovers at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Pine Street was packed with people like Roger Boroway of Trumbull, who checked out this 1967 Ford Mustang at the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Getting a lift from his dad, Scott, Tommy Bartone, 5, of New Canaan, enjoys the view of the Caffeine & Carburetors car show event downtown on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — This mammoth collection of sports cars and the like shows no sign of slowing down.
Sunday morning saw another Caffeine & Carburetors event on and around Elm and Pine Streets, with hundreds of special vehicles proudly displayed by owners and thousands of spectators circulating.
“For three hours this is the most expensive street in the world,” noted longtime volunteer Matthew Konspore of New Canaan, given the quality and price tag of these myriad classics.
He and others also noted the great value to the community at large, with families coming out from the region to see the open-air museum-like collection.
“To bring 1,000 cars together and 4,000 people on a Sunday morning,” Konspore said, “benefits this town.”
The next Caffeine & Carburetors event is scheduled downtown on Oct. 21.