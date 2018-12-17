In Pictures / Breakfast with Santa in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN — It was a particularly jolly time at Waveny House on Saturday when the Recreation Department hosted its 15th annual Breakfast with Santa.

“It’s a kick-off for the holidays,” said Claudia Collins, who coordinates the event for the town.

This year the event, which includes food and fun activities with children — as well as some face time with St. Nick — also included gift collections for the Toys for Tots charity.

“We fill so quickly,” Collins said of the breakfast, which included four waves and served around 500 children, aided by several local contributing businesses, which donated food and materials.

“We have a tremendous following,” she said.