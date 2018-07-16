Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Augusta Wartels, 7, of Darien, gets a flower from The Great Scirico of Milford, at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Christian Deskin represents the Connecticut Open at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
By his dad, David's, side, Landon Hart, 3, of New Canaan enjoys an ice cream at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Elm Street was closed off for the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Emergy Mooney, 3, of Rye, N.Y., finds a familiar face at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Katie Barnes, 3, of Nashville, Tenn., was one of many out-of-town visitors to the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
First Selectman Kevin Moynihan checks out some clothes at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Taylor Lanxon, 15, of New Canaan, whose dog scarf charity Crafts 4 A Cause raises money for cancer research, and her mom, Jen Bergen, wait for customer Gulliver to make a decision at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Santa made a summer stop on behalf of the New Canaan Food Bank, posing here with Cathy Chukuka of Ashbury, Va., and her girls Theresa, 2, and Adelynn, 5, at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Framing a possible purchase is Samantha Field of New Canaan at the annual New Canaan Chamber of Commerce Village Fair and Sidewalk Sale, downtown on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — For more than 50 years the Chamber of Commerce Village Fair & Sidewalk Sale has made downtown a consumer carnival, and Saturday was no exception.

“It’s great because the community comes out,” said David Van Buskirk of the Chamber’s Charitable Foundation Board. “We’ve got businesses and nonprofits,” along with face painting, food and tons of sale items.

“I love it,” said Marie Aspinwall, a New Canaan native representing the Lapham Community Center.

“It’s so much fun just to be able to walk up and down and see all the friends and all the faces,” she said.