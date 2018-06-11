Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Amara Johnson, programming librarian, takes a pic of Christine Peyreigne and Ash at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Christine Peyreigne and Archer, a Cooper's hawk, at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Christine Peyreigne introduces her 10-pound bald eagle Aurora at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Betsy Peyreigne talks about Ariel, a broad-winged hawk, at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Christine Peyreigne spends a moment with her eastern screech owl, Ash, at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Luna Villagomez, 4, of South Salem, N.Y., watches the show at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
The crowd at Christine's Garden, adjacent to the library, were riveted by a Birds of Prey lecture hosted by the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Christine Peyreigne points out where her red-tailed hawk, Theron, will be flying at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Christine Peyreigne, at 21, is youngest certified falconer and wildlife rehabilitator in the state, seen here with Archer at a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Christine Peyreigne was cautious about the crowd getting too close to her skittish and very strong bald eagle, Aurora, during a Birds of Prey lecture at the New Canaan Library, Saturday, June 9, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
NEW CANAAN — The state’s youngest falconer, wildlife rehabilitator and educator flew into town Saturday morning for a special show about birds of prey.

Christine Peyreigne, 21, who operates the Weston-based nonprofit Christine’s Critters, gave an outdoor program at the New Canaan Library featuring a bevvy of her feathered friends, including hawks, owls and a bald eagle.

“It’s great to be able to see wildlife up close and be able to experience an appreciation for it,” said Peyriegne, whose mother, Betsy, helped wrangle the raptors and joined her in talking about the importance of caring for these creatures.

It was their third appearance at the library and the 50 or so people in attendance marveled at the opportunity to learn about the birds up close and personal.