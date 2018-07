Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close

Image 1 of 10 Bella Zhou, 5, of Stamford colors her project at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Bella Zhou, 5, of Stamford colors her project at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 10 Bella Zhou, 5, of Stamford receives some help from her dad, Fang Zhou at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Bella Zhou, 5, of Stamford receives some help from her dad, Fang Zhou at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 10 Kaiden Zhou, 5, of Stamford is all smiles at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Kaiden Zhou, 5, of Stamford is all smiles at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 10 Lili Zhou of Stamford helps her son, Kaiden, 5, at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Lili Zhou of Stamford helps her son, Kaiden, 5, at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 10 Kaiden Zhou, 5, of Stamford gets some help from Mary Janacek the Open Arts Studio coordinator at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Kaiden Zhou, 5, of Stamford gets some help from Mary Janacek the Open Arts Studio coordinator at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 10 Twins Kaiden and Bella Zhou, 5, of Stamford focus on their creations at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Twins Kaiden and Bella Zhou, 5, of Stamford focus on their creations at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 10 Mary Janacek, Open Arts Studio coordinator, and a sample of art, at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Mary Janacek, Open Arts Studio coordinator, and a sample of art, at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 8 of 10 Redding O'Marrar, 7, of Redding works on a construction project at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Redding O'Marrar, 7, of Redding works on a construction project at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 9 of 10 An example of a Trox Box at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. An example of a Trox Box at the Open Arts Studio class on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Grace Farms in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media