Allie Potenza of New Canaan and her dogs, Sadie and Harley, watch the happenings at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Bill Flynn, executive director of the New Canaan Nature Center, introduces a hedgehog to the crowd during a special program as part of the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Casper Hutchenson of New Canaan takes a breather at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Ella Healey, 11, of New Canaan, and her dog, Coco, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Finn McManus, 9, of New Canaan, takes his dog Gus for a run through the Doggie Fun Zone at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Kelly Ritz of New Canaan meets Sara, an ambassador with the Spot On Veterinary Hospital & Hotel of Stamford, and technician Felicia Tiso, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Lauren Joneja of New Canaan helps her dog, Ella, relax at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Teddy Gutelius, 3, of New Canaan, left, and his brother, Matthew, 4, walk some balloon dogs at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Olive Gallagher, 10, right, photographs her pal Olivia Carofano, 9, both of New Canaan, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Sophia Doshi, 13, of New Canaan, poses for a portrait at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
NEW CANAAN — A large, playful pack of canines came out to Grove Street Sunday afternoon to enjoy the 9th annual Dog Days of Summer and help raise some funds for their comrades.

“The whole thing is a fundraiser,” said Emery Kriegsman, general manager for Pet Pantry Warehouse, which organized the event.

A range of dog vendors were on hand, along with the two animal adoption agencies Adopt-a-Dog and Strays & Others, which were the recipients of the fundraising.

There were activities for dogs, including a Doggie Fun Zone, free giveaways, and lots of animal interaction. There were also several animal ambassadors on hand from the New Canaan Nature Center, with executive director Bill Flynn giving a talk.

“For us it’s just about reminding the community that we want to be known as the destination for everybody to come with their pets,” explained Kriegsman, “and we love being part of the community here.”