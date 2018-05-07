Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close

Image 1 of 10 Allie Potenza of New Canaan and her dogs, Sadie and Harley, watch the happenings at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Allie Potenza of New Canaan and her dogs, Sadie and Harley, watch the happenings at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 2 of 10 Bill Flynn, executive director of the New Canaan Nature Center, introduces a hedgehog to the crowd during a special program as part of the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less Bill Flynn, executive director of the New Canaan Nature Center, introduces a hedgehog to the crowd during a special program as part of the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 3 of 10 Casper Hutchenson of New Canaan takes a breather at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Casper Hutchenson of New Canaan takes a breather at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 4 of 10 Ella Healey, 11, of New Canaan, and her dog, Coco, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Ella Healey, 11, of New Canaan, and her dog, Coco, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 5 of 10 Finn McManus, 9, of New Canaan, takes his dog Gus for a run through the Doggie Fun Zone at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Finn McManus, 9, of New Canaan, takes his dog Gus for a run through the Doggie Fun Zone at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 6 of 10 Kelly Ritz of New Canaan meets Sara, an ambassador with the Spot On Veterinary Hospital & Hotel of Stamford, and technician Felicia Tiso, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less Kelly Ritz of New Canaan meets Sara, an ambassador with the Spot On Veterinary Hospital & Hotel of Stamford, and technician Felicia Tiso, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 7 of 10 Lauren Joneja of New Canaan helps her dog, Ella, relax at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Lauren Joneja of New Canaan helps her dog, Ella, relax at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 8 of 10 Teddy Gutelius, 3, of New Canaan, left, and his brother, Matthew, 4, walk some balloon dogs at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less Teddy Gutelius, 3, of New Canaan, left, and his brother, Matthew, 4, walk some balloon dogs at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, ... more Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

Image 9 of 10 Olive Gallagher, 10, right, photographs her pal Olivia Carofano, 9, both of New Canaan, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Olive Gallagher, 10, right, photographs her pal Olivia Carofano, 9, both of New Canaan, at the 9th annual New Canaan Dog Days of Summer event at Pet Pantry Warehouse, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media