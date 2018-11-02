-
Chris Mattern of New Canaan and his son, Charlie, 4, enjoy some music at the Park Street Lot at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event on Sunday in New Canaan.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
Elm Street was chockful of trick-or-treaters at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
Andrea Johnson of New Canaan and her daughter Serena, 8, were among hundreds of trick-or-treaters on Elm Street at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
Some of the costumed spectators and dedicated candy eaters at the event.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
Harrison Fleming, 3, of Darien, waits for the party to get underway at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
Lucy Toal, 18 months, of New Canaan, stays cool in the face of these ghouls at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
Mary Rose Delgado, 6, and Patrick Reilly, 4, of New Canaan, confer about candy.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
Smiling faces and many costumes made up the Elm Street parade at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn.
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
-
New Canaan School of Rock and the New England Academy of Dance perform "The Time Warp Dance" from the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in New Canaan, Conn. less
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
NEW CANAAN — A colossal sense of community combined with the myriad masks, costumes and cosplay of the holiday at hand Sunday afternoon when the Chamber of Commerce hosted its 40th
annual Halloween Parade event.
There were hundreds of kids and adults in costume, gathering at the Park Street Lot for a musical performance by New Canaan School of Rock, and a very popular bubble exhibition by My Balloon Guy Scotty Kazan of Stamford.
At 1 p.m., the Old Faithful antique firetruck led a very informal parade down Elm Street, but the crowds lingered and even increased as kids enjoyed an early opportunity to hit dozens of stores for tricks or treats.
“This is amazing,” said one parent who just moved to town from New York City. “The costumes are so cute.”