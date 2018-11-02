  • Chris Mattern of New Canaan and his son, Charlie, 4, enjoy some music at the Park Street Lot at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event on Sunday in New Canaan. Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media / New Canaan News Freelance

    Chris Mattern of New Canaan and his son, Charlie, 4, enjoy some music at the Park Street Lot at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event on Sunday in New Canaan.

    Chris Mattern of New Canaan and his son, Charlie, 4, enjoy some music at the Park Street Lot at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event on Sunday in New Canaan.

    Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 9

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 9

Chris Mattern of New Canaan and his son, Charlie, 4, enjoy some music at the Park Street Lot at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event on Sunday in New Canaan.

Chris Mattern of New Canaan and his son, Charlie, 4, enjoy some music at the Park Street Lot at the 40th annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade event on Sunday in New Canaan.

Photo: Jarret Liotta / For Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW CANAAN — A colossal sense of community combined with the myriad masks, costumes and cosplay of the holiday at hand Sunday afternoon when the Chamber of Commerce hosted its 40th

annual Halloween Parade event.

There were hundreds of kids and adults in costume, gathering at the Park Street Lot for a musical performance by New Canaan School of Rock, and a very popular bubble exhibition by My Balloon Guy Scotty Kazan of Stamford.

At 1 p.m., the Old Faithful antique firetruck led a very informal parade down Elm Street, but the crowds lingered and even increased as kids enjoyed an early opportunity to hit dozens of stores for tricks or treats.

“This is amazing,” said one parent who just moved to town from New York City. “The costumes are so cute.”