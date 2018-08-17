In Franklin's anthems, women heard an empowering message









Photo: Anonymous, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 FILE - In this March 26, 1973 file photo, soul singer Aretha Franklin appears at a news conference. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. FILE - In this March 26, 1973 file photo, soul singer Aretha Franklin appears at a news conference. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. Photo: Anonymous, AP Image 2 of 3 FILE - In this April 8, 1975 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs during the 47th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. FILE - In this April 8, 1975 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs during the 47th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. Photo: Anonymous, AP Image 3 of 3 FILE - In this June 15, 2004 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem before the start of game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers in Auburn Hills, Mich. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. less FILE - In this June 15, 2004 file photo, singer Aretha Franklin sings the National Anthem before the start of game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers in Auburn Hills, ... more Photo: Al Goldis, AP In Franklin's anthems, women heard an empowering message 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Aretha Franklin is being remembered in part for the empowering message she sent her fellow women through her most famous songs. Especially her call for "a little respect."

Franklin didn't see herself as a feminist heroine. But several key songs became known as feminist anthems — especially "Respect." She took the Otis Redding record and changed the meaning radically simply by saying the words in her own voice. It became a song about a woman demanding respect from her partner, perhaps from society at large.

In "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," Franklin sang about a lover, but made the song a celebration of womanhood itself.

"Sisters Are Doin' It For Themselves" — a duet with the Eurythmics — also resonates deeply with women and has been covered by a slew of female artists.