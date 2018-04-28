In Brief: Farmers Market opens Saturday

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In Brief: Farmers Market opens Saturday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Farmers Market

opens Saturday

NEW CANAAN — On Saturday, April 28, the New Canaan Farmers Market marks its 19th year with its opening at the Old Center School parking lot. The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine, until Dec. 15. Farmers Market favorites will be back, along with some new faces. New this year, the New Canaan Beautification League will have a table on opening day, with experienced and master gardeners on hand to answer gardening questions.

Family Britches moves

NEW CANAAN — After more than 40 years on Elm Street in New Canaan, Family Britches has moved around the corner to 99 Main St. At its new location, Family Britches will focus exclusively on fine menswear. Family Britches in Chappaqua, N.Y., continues to offer clothing for men, women and boys.

New Canaan store manager Mark Gust said, “Family Britches has been part of the fabric of Fairfield County for more than four decades. We’ve built a loyal following and we’re pleased to continue to offer our customers the level of quality and service they’ve come to expect from us.”

Family Britches is moving into the store that had been occupied by Candy Nichols, situated between Garelick & Herbs and The Toy Chest on Main Street. Gust said, “We’re putting greater focus on the lines our customers want most, such as Canali suits and sport coats, and highlighting new brands of fine men’s sportswear. We’ve already had a great deal of positive feedback from our customers, who have been coming in to check out the new store. It’s an exciting time.”