In Alabama, Sanders makes appeal to Deep South black voters

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders hugs Pamela Rush after visiting her home in Tyler, Ala., on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Jake Crandall/Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders hugs Pamela Rush after visiting her home in Tyler, Ala., on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Jake Crandall/Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Photo: Jake Crandall, AP Photo: Jake Crandall, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close In Alabama, Sanders makes appeal to Deep South black voters 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has made an appeal to black voters in the Deep South, stopping at a historically African American church and calling health care a "human right" that he equated to the civil rights movement.

The Vermont senator spoke before a racially diverse crowd at Mt. Zion Church AME Church in the Alabama capital of Montgomery on Monday.

He renewed calls for extending health care coverage to all Americans and reducing student debt while adding: "Just as civil rights is a human right, health care is a human right."

The crowd for Sanders' midday speech was about half white despite the church's deep ties to the civil rights movement.

Sanders finished a swing through four Southern states that also included stops in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.