In 2019. South Carolina governor barely lifts veto pen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's promise to cooperate with state lawmakers if they worked in good faith with him is continuing through his budget vetoes.

The governor Wednesday rejected just 28 items worth $41 million from South Carolina's $9 billion budget. In his veto message, McMaster said most of the items were requests lawmakers made without saying exactly where the money was going.

The previous two governors often clashed with the Legislature and used their budget vetoes to admonish their spending priorities. But McMaster and his staff reached out to key lawmakers and collaborated.

One big veto rejected $11 million for the Judicial Department for a case management system. McMaster says money needs to be spent on a system that can work with all parts of the criminal justice system.