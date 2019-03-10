Illinois treasurer to return medals to WWII veteran's family

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — The family of a World War II veteran who died when his plane was shot down over France in 1994 is to receive his lost medals.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs' office says he will return 1st Lt Walter B. Ingledew Jr.'s medals to his family Monday at the Stone City VFW Post in Joliet. The treasurer's office found the medals in a safe deposit box that was turned over to the state. The medals include a Purple Heart, two Campaign Stars and two Air medals with four oak leaf clusters that are received for meritorious achievement in aerial flight.

Ingledew served as a fighter pilot in the U.S. Army Air Forces.

Frerichs' office says it has more than 100 unclaimed military medals. The medals are kept until the owners are found.