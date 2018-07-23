Illinois siblings rescued from lake after kayaks sank

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Illinois siblings vacationing in western Michigan have been rescued from Lake Michigan after their kayaks sank.

The Ottawa County sheriff's office says Monday that the 18-year-old man and his 17-year-old sister were struggling Sunday afternoon in the lake near Port Sheldon Township when a rescue boat arrived.

Deputies were able to pull them to the boat with a rescue line and a flotation device.

The sheriff's office says the siblings are from Quincy in western Illinois. They were attempting to return to shore when both kayaks began to take on water. The kayaks had lifejackets, but they were not being worn. The lifejackets sank with the kayaks.

Someone on shore heard the siblings cry out for help and called 911.

Port Sheldon Township is west of Grand Rapids.