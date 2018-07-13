Illinois meat supplier to bring 1,200 jobs to Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — An Illinois meat supplier has chosen New Mexico for its first out-of-state expansion, bringing more than 1,200 jobs to a border community.

Stampede Meat and Sunland Park city officials touted the expansion Friday, saying it will make the protein processing company one of the biggest manufacturers in the state.

Stampede says it is investing more than $36 million to take over a facility previously occupied by Tyson Foods.

Since Tyson left in 2015, city economic developers have been trying to remarket the site.

Gov. Susana Martinez says the expansion will "bring new life and new jobs" to the community.

Based in Bridgeview, Stampede Meat started as a steak supplier in 1995.

The company supplies various prepared meats as well as vegan alternatives to restaurants, food service distributors and other outlets.