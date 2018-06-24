Illinois license plate leads to online threats of violence

CHICAGO (AP) — A state-assigned license plate in Illinois drew considerable online backlash after one social media user pointed out it's a symbolic number used by white supremacists.

A Twitter user posted a picture of the license plate "1488" and questioned why the state issued it. The Chicago Tribune reports the number 1488 is often used by white supremacists as a way to celebrate white purity and salute Hitler.

The owner of the license plate says he had no idea about the number's meaning. He says the social media backlash has been so intense that he fears for his life. Twitter users advocated for slashing the car's tires and burning the vehicle.

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office has agreed to pull the plate. Officials are offering the owner a new plate.

