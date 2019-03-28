Illinois issuing driver's licenses complying with US law

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois' secretary of state is issuing driver's licenses and state identification cards in compliance with federal mandates aimed at making such cards more secure.

Although the office in January began issuing cards that comply with the federal Real ID Act, the cards will finally be available at all 138 driver services facilities statewide on Monday.

Secretary of State Jesse White says those who opt for the compliant card must apply in person and provide documents proving their identity, Social Security number and written signature, and two documents showing proof of Illinois residency.

The new cards will be marked with a gold star in the top right corner and will cost $30, the same as current cards.

White said Wednesday residents aren't required to get a new driver's license or ID. They'll still be able to use a passport when traveling by air or accessing federal buildings.