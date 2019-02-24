Illinois' giant slide sold, will remain at fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials say an out-of-state buyer has purchased the giant yellow slide that's been a visitor favorite at the Illinois State Fair for more than a half-century.

Prairie State Bank and Trust officials tell The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that a Minnesota man has agreed to buy the slide and continue to operate it on the state fairgrounds in Springfield. The bank had repossessed the slide from a previous owner. The bank wouldn't disclose the sale price or identify the buyer because the sale isn't expected to close until early April. The bank's initial asking price for the slide was $135,000.

The slide has been at the Illinois State Fair since 1968.

Prairie State Bank and Trust asset risk manager Amy Raftis says the slide will "remain right where it is and will operate as it always has."