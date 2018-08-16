Illinois Democrats, minus Biden, boost election hopefuls

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Democrats are gearing up for a record turnout for their annual state fair gathering, but they'll be missing their star.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was scheduled to keynote the Democratic County Chairs Association brunch. But the Democrat announced Tuesday night he's ill and doctor's orders prohibit his travel.

The Democrats were counting on 3,000 fans to attend the brunch to boost their candidates for governor and other statewide and congressional candidates in November. Filling in will be Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tah-juhj). Former President Barack Obama has singled out the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana , as a representative of "the future of the Democratic Party."

Members of the Illinois ticket led by gubernatorial nominee J.B. Pritzker will rally later at the Illinois State Fair.