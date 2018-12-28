Illegal camping by homeless on the rise in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Amid protests over laws prohibiting camping or sleeping on public property, Spokane officials say illegal camping is more widespread than before.

Spokane Director of Parks Leroy Eadie says the number of homeless camps on park land has increased for years and people are camping longer, sometimes over the winter.

The Spokesman-Review says there were 292 homeless encampments reported on city property between June and November of this year.

Police Capt. Dan Torok says most of the camps on public property expanded from around the downtown core to north Spokane and usually produced thousands of pounds of garbage, human excrement and bicycle parts.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently ruled that laws banning camping or sleeping on public property are unconstitutional.

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com