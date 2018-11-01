If House leaders change, black Dems want 1 of 2 top posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus says the influential group wants a black lawmaker in one of the House's two top Democratic jobs next year if Nancy Pelosi or other party leaders don't retain their posts in the new Congress.

Louisiana Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond wrote colleagues Thursday that despite the party's "celebration of diversity," a black lawmaker has never held one of the two top jobs.

The Louisiana lawmaker adds, "It's time we walk our talk." The letter was obtained by The Associated Press.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wants to be speaker if Democrats win control of the chamber in Tuesday's elections, which many analysts consider likely. She is believed to have a strong shot at winning the job, but it is uncertain if she will.